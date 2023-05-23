Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.89.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RETA opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $106.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 922.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samina Khan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $2,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $75,820.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,862.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,722 shares of company stock worth $12,190,275. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Recommended Stories

