Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.06

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 218201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The company has a market cap of C$222.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

