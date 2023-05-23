Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,142,671 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,142,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,744,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 14.0% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 77,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.63. 258,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,239. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

