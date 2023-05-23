Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,937 Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVSU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,723. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

