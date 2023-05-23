Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,473,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.81. The stock had a trading volume of 336,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,561. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

