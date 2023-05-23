Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.44. 137,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,845. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

