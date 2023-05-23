Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 21,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.1% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.62. 547,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,937. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $286.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

