Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 3.1 %

CVX traded up $4.67 on Tuesday, hitting $157.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,122. The firm has a market cap of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

