Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 410.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAU traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 75,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,086. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

