Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes $278,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.40. 185,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.64. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

