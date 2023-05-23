Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,198,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 51,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

