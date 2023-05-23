Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.06. 147,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,295. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

