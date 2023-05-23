Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.68. The stock had a trading volume of 84,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,970. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.14 and a 200 day moving average of $162.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

