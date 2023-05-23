Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,153,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,982,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,457,000 after acquiring an additional 221,666 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 351,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

