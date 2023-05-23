Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 3,819,585 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,274,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,934,000 after buying an additional 1,330,372 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 702.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 921,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,806,000 after buying an additional 806,736 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,781,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 290,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

