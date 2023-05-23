Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $382,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

