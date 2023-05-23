Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $221,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,153.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 6,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $619,978.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,153.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average is $84.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

