Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $472,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35. The company has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.76 and a 52-week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

