Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAS Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 20,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 303,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 59,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $724,892,912.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,839,398 shares of company stock worth $36,023,780. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

