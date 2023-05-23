Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 31,510 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,076 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,198,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock worth $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

CPRX stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.