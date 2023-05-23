Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.