Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

