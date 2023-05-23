Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 196 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 570.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,819 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,972,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

