Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.82.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,584 shares of company stock worth $16,244,510. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $311.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $318.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

