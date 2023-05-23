Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 313 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,071,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,388,000 after purchasing an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after purchasing an additional 183,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,960,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $229.90 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.39. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.