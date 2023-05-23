Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Reduces Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $149.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.45.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

