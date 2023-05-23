Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,244 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in FedEx were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 559,269 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.81.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $228.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.84 and a 200 day moving average of $200.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

