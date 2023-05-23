Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 13,347 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,347 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.59 billion, a PE ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

