Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 7,520 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 568,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 346,138 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 229,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 124,905 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,287,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 175,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

