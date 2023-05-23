Request (REQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $752,106.30

Request (REQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $86.05 million and approximately $752,106.30 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017833 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,232.53 or 0.99988328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08693961 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $616,923.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

