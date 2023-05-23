Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Best Buy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Best Buy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Best Buy had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

NYSE BBY traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.70. 1,080,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $402,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,161,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,657,087,000 after buying an additional 131,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,612,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 223,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 12.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $664,704,000 after buying an additional 1,169,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after purchasing an additional 449,408 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

