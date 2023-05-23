Revain (REV) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Revain (REV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Revain token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Revain has a market cap of $23.94 million and $102,111.37 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revain has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Revain Profile

Revain (REV) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform that ranks companies in six categories based on user ratings and reviews. The platform’s reviews are written in the blockchain, ensuring transparency and preventing review manipulation. Any crypto website can integrate the reviews using Revain Widget, and all user reviews appear on the Revain platform. The platform aims to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on global products and services using blockchain and machine learning.”

