Reviewing Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Osiris Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:OSIR – Get Rating) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO $112.72 million 7.92 -$280.32 million ($6.24) -3.29

Osiris Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osiris Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO -246.50% -49.69% -31.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Osiris Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Osiris Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Osiris Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osiris Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A REGENXBIO 0 2 4 0 2.67

REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.84%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Osiris Therapeutics.

About Osiris Therapeutics

Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes regenerative medicine products in the United States. Its products include Grafix and Stravix for treating chronic wounds of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers, and severe burns, as well as surgical and trauma wounds; BIO4 for bone repair and regeneration in spine, trauma, extremity, cranial, and foot and ankle surgeries; and Cartiform for treating articular cartilage lesions in the knee and other joints. The company also develops and markets Menvivo for the repair of meniscus; and TruSkin for treating chronic wounds. It markets and distributes its products directly to physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare providers, as well as through agents and distributors. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

