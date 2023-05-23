Reviewing POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44

POET Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.77%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus price target of $176.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given POET Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $550,000.00 326.30 -$21.04 million ($0.56) -8.02 Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 4.40 $91.40 million $2.37 59.63

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies. POET Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies -2,844.28% -152.65% -126.67% Silicon Laboratories 7.95% 7.73% 5.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats POET Technologies on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

