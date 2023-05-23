Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 2.9% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $39,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after buying an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,913,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NVO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

NVO stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.32. The stock had a trading volume of 919,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a market capitalization of $371.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

