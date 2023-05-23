Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

FISV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. 472,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,938. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

