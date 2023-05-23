Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $15.72 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,779 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 624,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 67,924 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 622,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,554,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:HD traded up $6.33 on Tuesday, reaching $296.99. 1,767,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,867,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.75 and its 200-day moving average is $306.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.25.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.