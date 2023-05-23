Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $20.24 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,596 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 1.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,690,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.38.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

