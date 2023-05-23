Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Enphase Energy stock remained flat at $164.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 965,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $339.92.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

