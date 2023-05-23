Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,657 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 1.1 %

DSGX traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. 24,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $82.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

