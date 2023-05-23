Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.2% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $30,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.95. 1,264,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,019. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,019 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,000. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

