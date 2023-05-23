Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,867 shares of company stock worth $1,170,243. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,886,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,362,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $201.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

