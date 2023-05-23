Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 144,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

