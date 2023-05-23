Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 3,390 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.4% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $18,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of ILMN traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.15. The company had a trading volume of 144,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,846. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.08. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.