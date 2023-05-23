Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 67,694 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,694 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,223 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,307,000 after acquiring an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,777,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,536.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521,860 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Properties Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.49.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.68. 581,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,289. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $112.72.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

