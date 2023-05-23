Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 509,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. 2,895,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,743,326. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

