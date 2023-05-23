Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Buys 236 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 2.9 %

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.40.

LOW traded up $5.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.04. The company has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

