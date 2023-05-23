Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Decreases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,112,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

ADI stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.56. 569,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,016. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

