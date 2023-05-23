Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after buying an additional 302,077 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after buying an additional 212,999 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,645,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,322,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,071,000 after purchasing an additional 329,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. 470,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

