Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,666 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.86. 1,773,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,242. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $103.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.81%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

