Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.5% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.13. 826,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,019,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $173.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

